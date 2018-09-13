RRB Group D Exam: Important Update For Those Who Have Not Allotted Dates Yet

RRB said in a latest notification that the RRB Group D exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till October 16, 2018 will be made available on September 20, 2018.

September 13, 2018
New Delhi: 

RRB said in a latest notification that the RRB Group D exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till October 16, 2018 will be made available on September 20, 2018. The date, shift and city information of these candidates were supposed to be released today as per a notification published by the Board earlier. The Board today released the RRB Group D admit card for the candidates whose exams have been scheduled for September 17.

"CEN-02/2018 - Exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till 16th October 2018 shall be live on 20.09.2018 (Level-1 posts)," said the  statement from RRB.

In another important update regarding the RRB exams, the RRB boards have said today that the RRB ALP answer keys will be released on September 14.

RRB Group D Exam: Websites

The exam details will be released on various RRB websites.

Check various RRB websites here:

RRB AhmedabadRRB AjmerRRB Allahabad,  RRB BhopalRRB BhubaneshwarRRB BilaspurRRB ChandigarhRRB ChennaiRRB GuwahatiRRB JammuRRB KolkataRRB MaldaRRB MumbaiRRB GorakhpurRRB MuzaffarpurRRB PatnaRRB RanchiRRB SecunderabadRRB Bangalore, RRB SiliguriRRB Thiruvananthapuram

The candidates may now access the mock test link from the official websites.

