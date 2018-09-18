RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link Active Again, Server Responsive Now

RRb Group D admit card download link was unresponsive till today early morning

RRBs have begun the first CBT for group D posts. The admit cards for the group D posts were released 4 days before the exam, however candidates whose exams were scheduled today, that is on September 18 were in for a surprise when the RRBs website server did not respond and many candidates could not download their admit cards.

Candidates took to Twitter and other social media platforms to convey their grievance. RRBs later issued a notice and informed that for candidates whose Group D exams are scheduled on September 18, September 19, and September 20, an SMS with centre detail and an email with a link to download the admit card was sent.

Some candidates faced difficulties in downloading the RRB group D admit card through the link sent via email as well.

The RRB link to download admit card is working now and candidates with their exams on September 19 and September 20 can also download their admit cards from the official website link as well.

Along with the RRB group D admit card, candidates would also need to carry an original photo identity and passport size photo to the exam centre. Candidates who come with a photocopy/xerox of the photo identity will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Meanwhile, the RRB group D exam scheduled on September 17 concluded yesterday. The exam was conducted in three shifts and the duration of the exam was one hour. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D CBT exam on the first day took to social media and conveyed that the exam was relatively easy.

