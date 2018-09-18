RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link Active Again, Server Responsive Now

RRB Group D admit card links are working again. Candidates whose exams are on September 19 and September 20 can download their admit cards now.

Jobs | | Updated: September 18, 2018 10:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link Active Again, Server Responsive Now

RRb Group D admit card download link was unresponsive till today early morning

New Delhi: 

RRBs have begun the first CBT for group D posts. The admit cards for the group D posts were released 4 days before the exam, however candidates whose exams were scheduled today, that is on September 18 were in for a surprise when the RRBs website server did not respond and many candidates could not download their admit cards. 

rrb group d admit card download link, rrb group d admit card, rrb admit card, rrb group d admit card download link, rrb group d admit card download

RRB website servers were unresponsive and candidates could not download their admit cards

Candidates took to Twitter and other social media platforms to convey their grievance. RRBs later issued a notice and informed that for candidates whose Group D exams are scheduled on September 18, September 19, and September 20, an SMS with centre detail and an email with a link to download the admit card was sent. 

rrb group d admit card notice, rrb group d, rrb group d admit card, rrb group d admit card download, rrb group d admit card download link, rrb admit card, rrb admit card download, rrb admit card download link

RRBs sent link to download admit card for candidates via email  

Some candidates faced difficulties in downloading the RRB group D admit card through the link sent via email as well. 

The RRB link to download admit card is working now and candidates with their exams on September 19 and September 20 can also download their admit cards from the official website link as well. 

rrb group d admit card login, rrb group d admit card download, rrb group d admit card downlaod link, rrb group d admit card available, rrb admit card, rrb admit card 2018

RRB admit card login page is working again, a screen-grab from this morning 

Along with the RRB group D admit card, candidates would also need to carry an original photo identity and passport size photo to the exam centre. Candidates who come with a photocopy/xerox of the photo identity will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. 

Meanwhile, the RRB group D exam scheduled on September 17 concluded yesterday. The exam was conducted in three shifts and the duration of the exam was one hour. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D CBT exam on the first day took to social media and conveyed that the exam was relatively easy. 

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RRBIndian RailwaysGovernment Jobs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................