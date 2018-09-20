RRB Group D Exam: 'RRB Bhagalpur Exam Centre Videos Are False', Says Indian Railways

RRB Group D examinations will be held till December 14

After some videos emerged in social media claiming that RRB Group D examinations are being held in Bhagalpur without invigilators, the Railway Recruitment Board, the official recruitment agency conducting examinations for Indian Railways jobs notified that the said videos are not of its exams. After referring the purported video as 'false video', the Board has said it conducts the RRB exam in a secure, professional and transparent Manner. RRBs began its examination process for recruitment of RRB Group D or Level 1 posts from September 17 and will be concluded on December 14.

"Candidates may please note that the video circulating on social media about an examination in Bhagalpur centre of Bihar does not pertain to RRB Group D Exam. RRB conducts exam in a secure, professional and transparent Manner," a notification posted on the official website of RRBs said.

The notification has also asked the applicants to not to get misguided by any such misinformation on social media and rely only on information published on the official websites of RRBs.

Videos in question have shown that one person is showing a paper while candidates seen walking around in a place which looks like an online examination centre. Tweets have claimed that the video is from an RRB Bhagalpur exam centre.

@PiyushGoyalOffc@PiyushGoyal@RailMinIndia RRB GROUP D ke exam me bahut badi gadbadi BHAGALPUR(BIHAR) me dekhane ko mil rha hai jiska video aapke samne hai.Sir Ese to mat krwaiye exam kyu youth ka future krab kr rhe ho. Smaj nhi ye ho kya rha koi bhi exam shi trike se nhi hoti. pic.twitter.com/ymWxEG9Oxo - Shivraj Singh Tanwar (@iam_shivraj) September 18, 2018

Group D examinations are being conducted in various centres across the country in various shifts for more than 1.9 crore applicants. RRBs had earlier notified more than 60,000 vacancies for these posts.

The Group D examination dates for such candidates whose examinations have been scheduled till October 16 are available now, while, according to a statement from RRB, the exam dates, admit card, shift, centre and other details of rest of the candidates will be made available on the week of September 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, the board has activated a mock test link for RRB Group D exam on its website.

