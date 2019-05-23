Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Result Here

Maharashtra Election Results were declared on May 23.

Maharashtra voted in first four phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, May 23 and 29. There are 48 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. The voting percentage in Maharashtra was recorded to be around 59 per cent in all four phases in the national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the BJP won 23 seats in the state while its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, got 18. The Congress's tally went down from 17 (in 2009) to just two seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP won four seats in the 2014 elections. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Maharashtra Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of the prominent candidates from the state include former chief ministers Congress Ashok Chavan (Nanded), Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur), Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Bharatiya Janata Party's Pritam Munde (Beed) and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar (Solapur).

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

