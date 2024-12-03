Ramdas Athawale Says E Shinde "Upset" Over Losing Top Job, Adds Advice

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale spoke to NDTV on the Maharashtra suspense

Amid the long-drawn suspense in Maharashtra over the Mahayuti's Chief Minister choice, BJP ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is "upset" over the BJP claiming the Chief Minister post and offered him the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Citing the example of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis serving as Deputy Chief Minister under Mr Shinde in the previous government despite the BJP having more MLAs, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief suggested that Mr Shinde should accept the Deputy post or a top position in Mahayuti.

NDTV spoke to Mr Athawale outside Parliament House today and asked him about the delay in the Mahayuti announcing its Chief Minister pick after its mammoth victory in the state polls. "The BJP high command told Eknath Shinde that it is not ready to give him Chief Ministership now because they have already given two-and-a-half years to Shinde ji. BJP thinks the Chief Minister should be from the BJP and the name of its candidate in Devendra Fadnavis although they have not announced it officially."

The 132 newly elected MLAs of the BJP will be meeting today and a final announcement is expected by tomorrow. The BJP has already announced that the swearing-in event will take place on Thursday and preparations are in full swing.

Mr Athawale said Mr Shinde is "upset" at being denied the Chief Minister post. "My suggestion is... Devendra Fadnavis had accepted the Deputy CM post in Eknath Shinde's government. Like Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde should also take a chance with the Deputy CM post. If he is not ready to take that post, he should be the chairman of Mahayuti or he can come to the Centre," he said.

Over the past 10 days, Sena leaders have said the election was won under Mr Shinde's leadership and the BJP should acknowledge that. The Sena chief, however, has said in a statement that he won't be an obstacle in government formation and left the final call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the Mahayuti's massive mandate of 230, the BJP holds 132 MLAs, Sena 57 and NCP 41. The NCP has reportedly thrown its weight behind the BJP, so Mr Shinde does not have much leverage. The BJP, which had propped up Mr Shinde as Chief Minister after his mutiny toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government and split Shiv Sena, has made it clear that it won't give up the top post this time.