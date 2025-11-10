Eight people are dead and 11 injured after a blast in a car near Red Fort on Monday evening, officials said.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Twenty fire engines were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.

The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are on the spot to assess the situation.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. Panic gripped the area that was swarming with a huge crowd of people.

The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in Haryana's Faridabad.

Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Here are the big Updates in this story: