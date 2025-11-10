Eight people are dead and 11 injured after a blast in a car near Red Fort on Monday evening, officials said.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Twenty fire engines were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.
The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are on the spot to assess the situation.
Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. Panic gripped the area that was swarming with a huge crowd of people.
The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in Haryana's Faridabad.
Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.
The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.
Here are the big Updates in this story:
"Bahut Zor Awaaz Aayi": Witness To NDTV On Blast Near Red Fort
"Bahut zor awaaz aayi, building ki khidki hil gayi, mera ghar gurudware ke paas hai (There was a very loud noise, the windows of the building shook, my house is near the Gurudwara)," a witness told NDTV
What Pictures From Blast Site Show
Pictures from the blast site showed a huge crowd around the site with multiple vehicles on fire. Another picture showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground
What We Know So Far
* The Blast took place in a car near Red Fort, a popular tourist attraction
* Visuals showed a huge crowd around the site with multiple vehicles on fire
* Delhi Police Team is at the spot
* 20 Fire engines are at the spot
* The nature of the blast is not known yet
High Alert Sounded In Delhi After Explosion Near Red Fort
A high alert has been sounded across the city after explosion near Red Fort
Blast Reported Near Gate Number 1 Of Red Fort Metro Station
A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, said officials. 15 fire engines have been rushed to the site.