India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE updates: The Line of Control (LoC) and border areas remained "largely peaceful", the Indian Army said on Monday, less than two days after the two nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire. "The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," the army sources told NDTV.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect from 5 pm on Saturday. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement within hours. A day after this, India declared that Pakistan had been 'put on notice'.
India last week, under Operation Sindoor, carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 100 terrorists. The strikes were to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
Here are the latest updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire:
Life Returns To Normal In Rajasthan After India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Two days after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on the cessation of hostilities, life slowly returned to normal in the border villages. These villages, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, had borne the brunt of unprovoked firing from across the border.
Morning visuals from Barmer market showed shops open and people going about their day, with life returning to normal after recent tensions along the India-Pakistan border.
In Jaisalmer, a local resident said, "Everything is normal. The market is open, there are no issues during the day. Shops close around 7:30 pm. Our livelihood is not affected."
People in Barmer and Jaisalmer are relieved as daily life goes back to normal. Local businesses are running as usual, and residents hope the situation stays peaceful.
The tension had peaked early Saturday morning when a missile from Pakistan landed in an agricultural field in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Security forces successfully defused the missile without any casualties or damage to property.
After Ceasefire, DGMO-Level Talks Between India And Paksitan Today At 2:30 pm
Two days after ceasefire agreement, India's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai and Pakistan's DGMO Major General Kashif Chaudhry are set to hold talks today at 2:30 pm to discuss the deal.
A media briefing will be held on Operation Sindoor by Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.
Before-After Satellite Images Of Murdike, Op Sindoor's key target
Murdike, a major commercial hub, is home to the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is known as the "terror nursery" of Pakistan. LeT's headquarters is reportedly spread over approximately 200 acres and houses a terror training camp and other infrastructure.
The Hafiz Saeed-led terror outfit is believed to be behind the April 22 attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.
PM Modi's Key Meet With Defence Officials, Day After Ceasefire Agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence on Sunday with the top defence establishment. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.
The meeting took place amid an uneasy calm on the borders with Pakistan, where no fresh ceasefire violations have been reported.
Satellite Pics Show 'Before-After' Comparison Of Pakistani Terror Camps, Airfields
The Indian Armed Forces have shared satellite images that reveal visual evidence of the destruction caused by Operation Sindoor at terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The visuals show before-and-after comparisons of two prominent targets: Muridke and Bhawalpur, as well as India's retaliatory strikes on Pakistan's air defence radars and airfields.
India, Pakistan Top Military Officers Spoke Hours Before Ceasefire Announcement
A top military officer of Pakistan dialled India just before the ceasefire announcement came, after which the DGMOs of both nations spoke, the government said in a briefing.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides spoke at 3.35 pm Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
An hour before the ceasefire announcement came, India said any future act of terror by Pakistan will be considered an act of war, and India will respond accordingly.
The warning was significant as Pakistan had been launching drone and missile attacks on military installations and civilian areas in northern India for the last three nights. Nearly all of them have been intercepted by the robust Indian air defence network.
"... Over the past few days Pakistan suffered heavy and unsustainable losses, after its unprovoked attack on Indian installations. There has been extensive damage to crucial Pakistani air bases like Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad and Bholari," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.
List Of Operation Sindoor Terror Targets In Pakistan, PoK
India's calibrated military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) - which were home to operational centres for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. In an overnight attack last week, the Indian Armed Forces carried out the missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities - four in Pakistan (Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya), and five in PoK (Sawai Nala, Muzaffarabad, Syedna Bilal, Muzaffarabad, Gulpur, Kotli, Barnala, Bhimber, and Abbas, Kotli), they said.
"Pakistan Army Lost At Least 35-40 Personnel": Special Briefing On Operation Sindoor
The Pakistan Army reportedly lost nearly 35 to 40 personnel between May 7-10 in firing across the Line of Control, when India launched retaliatory counterstrikes responding to its aggression, said the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai at a special press briefing on Sunday.
"On the night of 8-9 May, they (Pakistan) flew drones and aircraft into our airspace all across the borders and made largely unsuccessful attempts to target numerous military infrastructure. Violations on the LoC by Pakistan also commenced yet again and precipitated into fierce engagements," said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.
"The Pakistan Army is reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between the 7th and the 10th of May. What the other side had probably also not reckoned with was the speedy and precise turnaround and hit-back by the Indian Air Force," the top officer added.
'Went For Head Of Snake': Sources On India's Strike On Pak Terror Bases
The Indian government has clarified, both for the world and Pakistan, that it went for the "snake's head and not foot soldiers" this time, demonstrating its new approach to kill terrorists within Pakistan.
India launched Operation Sindoor, a counterstrike in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on tourists in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, on May 7 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The Indian Armed Forces carried out coordinated precision missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities - four in Pakistan (including Bahawalpur and Muridke) and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (such as Muzaffarabad and Kotli).
"The message that has been sent is that no matter where you are in Pakistan, we will hit you. On this occasion, we have gone after the head of the snake and not foot soldiers," a source told NDTV.
"Pak Managed To Internationalise Kashmir": Omar Abdullah To NDTV
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Pahalgam attack has undone years of work both in terms of economy and diplomacy. It has given a jolt to the state's tourism -- which had recovered after a long time -- and allowed Pakistan to flag Kashmir in the international community again.
"We are in a place where We didn't expect to be. We are in a place where there has been Bloodshed suffering. Turmoil upheaval... Everything has changed. And yet in some ways nothing has," Mr Abdullah has told NDTV in an exclusive interview.
Asked how has the change translated, he said at this time of the year, "We should have been full with tourists, booming economy, children should have been at school, airports should have been functioning with 50-60 flights a day".
But now, the Valley is empty, schools had to be closed, the airport and airspace are closed.
"Yet when I say nothing has changed -- Pakistan has, by design, unfortunately again, managed to internationalise the question of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "The US, which seems to be keen to inject itself in the role of a moderator, interlocutor," he added.
Line Of Control, Border Areas Witness First "Calm" Night In Days: Indian Army
The night remained "largely peaceful" across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border, the Indian Army said this morning, less than two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.
India and Pakistan were involved in intense firing for four days as tensions simmered following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday evening.
"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," the army sources told NDTV.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect from 5 pm on Saturday. However, hours later, drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat.