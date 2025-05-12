India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE updates: The Line of Control (LoC) and border areas remained "largely peaceful", the Indian Army said on Monday, less than two days after the two nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire. "The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," the army sources told NDTV.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect from 5 pm on Saturday. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement within hours. A day after this, India declared that Pakistan had been 'put on notice'.

India last week, under Operation Sindoor, carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 100 terrorists. The strikes were to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Here are the latest updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire: