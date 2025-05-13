Alia Bhatt's Emotional Post For Indian Soldiers: "Behind Every Uniform Is A Mother Who Hasn't Slept Either"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt message honoring Indian soldiers' mothers. She emphasized the emotional toll faced by families of soldiers during tensions. Bhatt called attention to the sacrifices made by mothers of brave soldiers.

Alia Bhatt has blended Mother's Day message with nationalistic pride amid India-Pakistan tensions. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt wrote a long emotional post, dedicated to the Indian soldiers and their spirited mothers. Alia Bhatt began the note with these words, "The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety.

"That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table."

Praising the indomitable spirit of the mothers who raised brave soldiers, unflinching at their duties, Alia Bhatt wrote, "It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant."

"On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine," she added.

"So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," Alia Bhatt signed off.

On April 22, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir in a terrorist attack. India launched a retaliatory attack on Pakistan and POK-based terror hideouts in the codename of Operation Sindoor. Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan started drone attacks in different parts of India. On May 10, the two countries agreed for a ceasefire.