Bhuvan Bam's Befitting Reply To Pakistani User's "Unfollow" Remark Goes Viral: "Standing With My Country"

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani user asked Bhuvan Bam to unfollow. The actor-influencer responded with a firm reply that is now being widely praised on social media.

The interaction took place on Instagram, where the user took to the comment section of one of Bhuvan Bam's posts and commented, "Sorry Bhuvan Bhaiya, unfollow."

Responding to this, Bhuvan Bam wrote, "Brother, if you lose followers for standing with your country, then so be it." His reply has drawn appreciation from many users online, who are lauding his stance.

This happened amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The escalation follows India's launch of Operation Sindoor - a series of targeted strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Bhuvan Bam began his career on YouTube by creating comedy sketches. He later transitioned into acting and has featured in web series like Dhindora and Taaza Khabar, playing lead roles in both. He also hosted his own talk show, which featured celebrity guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

