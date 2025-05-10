<i>Operation Sindoor</i> Film Announced, First Poster Out Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in collaboration with The Content Engineer, has officially announced a new film titled Operation Sindoor.

The poster for Operation Sindoor features a striking image of a female soldier standing with her back. She is shown in uniform, holding a rifle, while applying sindoor to her hair.

The background is filled with visual elements such as tanks, barbed wire and fighter jets flying overhead, reinforcing themes of bravery, sacrifice and nationalism.

The title Operation Sindoor appears boldly, with the second "O" in Sindoor replaced by a smear of vermillion. The phrase "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in tricolour adds to the patriotic tone of the poster.

The project is inspired by India's swift and strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The film is based on the Indian Armed Forces' real-life operation of the same name, which was carried out on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

The mission targeted nine terror bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terrorists.

The operation's title, Sindoor, carries symbolic weight. In Hindu tradition, sindoor (vermilion) is a sacred symbol of marriage, typically applied by women along the hair parting or as a tilak by warriors before heading into battle.

Sindoor in the film's title references the disturbing nature of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, during which terrorists specifically targeted men, some of whom were newly married, based on their religious identity.

The cast of the film is yet to be announced. The project will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari and is expected to present a gripping and emotional narrative.

Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani previously produced Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, which is set for a worldwide release on May 30.

Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the film delves into mysticism and psychological tension and features Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.