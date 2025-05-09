Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar To Deepika Padukone, Indian Film Fraternity Stands By Indian Army

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India launched airstrikes on Pakistan following a terror attack. Operation Sindoor aimed to retaliate for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The attack claimed 26 lives and injured many tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The world woke up to India attacking Pakistan and POK-based terror bases after midnight on May 7, 2025. Expertly planned airstrikes under Operation Sindoor were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam attack, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This was in response to the gruesome Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22, 2025, where terrorists attacked tourists, and claimed 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region.

Amid the prayers and support coming in for the Indian Army, the Indian Film Fraternity, too, has united to show their respect for the Armed forces amid the rising India-Pak conflict.

Biggest A-listers, namely Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Samantha Prabhu, and Ranveer Singh, among others, have taken to social media to express their gratitude.

This expression of unity has expanded across multiple platforms - from social media to mainstream press - and continues to gain momentum.

As for the latest updates, Pakistan-led "unprovoked" attacks were witnessed across LOC last night.

The Indian Army informed, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir."

Furthermore, it added, "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

Meanwhile, India's Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt across the border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.