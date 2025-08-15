"Atmanirbhar Bharat Foundation Of Viksit Bharat": PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

PM Modi addressed the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May to target terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), would not have succeeded if India were not 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).
In his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, he also said that 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) is the foundation of 'viksit Bharat' (a developed India).
"Had we not been self-reliant, India would not have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor so successfully," PM Modi said.
The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after finding cross-border links to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. They struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 terrorists.
Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which was intercepted by India. In retaliation, India struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.
"Pakistan has lost its sleep after Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.
He also sent a message to Pakistan, saying India "won't tolerate nuclear blackmail".
PM Modi said that being dependent on other countries is a "recipe for disaster".
"We must be self-reliant to safeguard our interests," he added.