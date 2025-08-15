"Atmanirbhar Bharat Foundation Of Viksit Bharat": PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May to target terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), would not have succeeded if India were not 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

In his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, he also said that 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) is the foundation of 'viksit Bharat' (a developed India).

"Had we not been self-reliant, India would not have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor so successfully," PM Modi said.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/rsFUG7q6eP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after finding cross-border links to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. They struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which was intercepted by India. In retaliation, India struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.

"Pakistan has lost its sleep after Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.

He also sent a message to Pakistan, saying India "won't tolerate nuclear blackmail".

PM Modi said that being dependent on other countries is a "recipe for disaster".

"We must be self-reliant to safeguard our interests," he added.