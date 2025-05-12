"The Pakistani Mirage": India Says Destroyed Enemy In The Sky

The Indian army today shared a compilation video of Operation Sindoor at a special briefing of top defence officials. The video, titled 'Destroy the Enemy in the Sky', featured footage of several army, navy and air force operations. One part of the video displayed a still collage of what appeared to be wreckage of military equipment. The collage carried the caption, "The Pakistani Mirage...Shattered".

This led to reports that the Indian armed forces destroyed a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet during the ongoing tensions. The Indian Air Force, however, has not given any official confirmation.

At the high-level press briefing in New Delhi, senior commanders from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy provided a comprehensive account of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. Indian intelligence services have linked the attack to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and to elements within Pakistan's military establishment.



The briefing was jointly led by Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

"Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," Air Marshal AK Bharti said at the briefing.

Operation Sindoor lasted approximately 25 minutes and was carried out in the early hours of May 7. It involved strikes on nine confirmed terror sites, four in mainland Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the operation neutralised over 100 terrorists and destroyed multiple facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan launched a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military facilities and border towns across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. These attacks triggered air raid sirens and blackouts in multiple cities, including Chandigarh, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot.

India reported limited damage to installations in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot, and Bhuj. Civilian injuries were reported in Ferozepur, Punjab, while a government employee in Rajouri, J&K, was killed in a drone strike.

"Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel," Air Marshal AK Bharti said.