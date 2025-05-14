Amazon India, Flipkart Get Notices Over Sale Of Pak Flags, Merchandise

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Flipkart, over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

In its notices, also issued to Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation, the regulatory body said the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise would not be tolerated. It further directed the firms to remove such items from their platforms, Mr Pralhad said.

There was no immediate comment from Amazon India, Flipkart or the remaining e-commerce firms on the matter. Click here for India Pakistan News Live Updates

In a post on X, the Union Minister said: "The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws."

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.

On May 9, the CCPA issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and 11 other digital marketplaces over the illegal sale and listing of walkie-talkie on their platforms.

An Amazon spokesperson, however, said the platform is engaging closely with various stakeholders to ensure compliance of laws and regulations.

Besides Amazon and Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, TradeIndia, Facebook, Indiamart, VardaanMart, Jiomart, Krishnamart, Chimiya, Talk Pro Walie Talkie and MaskMan toys were issued notices by the government watchdog.

The crackdown focused on the sale of walkie-talkies without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA), constituting a violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Mr Joshi earlier said the sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations. These violations contravene multiple legal frameworks, including the Consumer Protection Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and Wireless Telegraphy Act, he said.

The minister said the CCPA will issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, aimed at strengthening compliance and consumer safeguards in digital marketplaces. Sellers have been directed to adhere strictly to all applicable regulatory standards to uphold consumer rights and prevent unlawful trade practices, he added.

