Exclusive: Before-After Satellite Pics Show Damage To Pak Bases After Indian Strikes

India struck multiple Pakistani air bases during 'Operation Sindoor', damaging runways, hangars, and buildings, causing a massive blow to Pakistan. NDTV accessed before and after satellite images of these bases - Sargodha, Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Maxar Technologies' high-resolution images show the extent of damage to these air bases in India's precision strikes. Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, during a press briefing, said India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistan and its response was "measured and calibrated."

Jacobabad Air Base

The Jacobabad Air Base is around 200 km from the International Border. It is located in the Sindh province of Pakistan, west of Rajasthan's Longewala.

Jacobabad air base is home to Pakistan's 39 Tactical Wing. It is located west of Rajasthan.

India struck the hangar at the Jacobabad air base. Hangars are structures built at an air base to protect aircraft, primarily for maintenance and repair. The satellite image from May 11 shows damage to the hangar and debris next to the structure.

A before image from April 30 shows the structure is intact.

Bholari Air Base

India struck air bases in Pakistan's Sindh province - Bholari, Jacobabad and Sukkur. It is one of the newest air bases of Pakistan, which became operational in 2017.

During India's precision strikes on Pakistan, Bholari was chosen as a target, and India struck the hangar at the air base, causing severe damage to its roof, as shown in an image from May 11.

The hangar at the Bholari air base was severely damaged.

A satellite picture from April 27, when tensions between India and Pakistan were still high post the Pahalgam attack, shows the hangar intact.

Sukkur Air Base

Sukkur air base, located in the Sindh province, is a strategic air base for Pakistan, which lies west of the International border with Rajasthan. Sukkur, Jacocabad and Bholari are located in Sindh. Sukkur is operated by Pakistan's Southern Air Command.

Sukkur, Bholari and Jacobabad air bases are located in the Sindh province.

A satellite image from May 10 shows severe structural damage at the base and massive debris on the side. There was vegetation burn that may have been caused by fire after the strike, with a possible burn/strike scar next to the damaged structure.

Nur Khan Air Base

Nur Khan is a strategic air base situated between Rawalpindi and Islamabad - the two nerve centres of Pakistan. The former is the headquarters of the Pakistan military, and the latter is the political power centre of the country. The air base was earlier known as Chaklala. It was not the first time India struck Nur Khan. During the 1971 war, the 20 Squadron of the Indian Air Force targeted the air base with their Hawker Hunters.

Nur Khan, earlier known as Chaklala, was hit by the IAF's 20 Squadron in 1971.

The satellite image from Maxar shows multiple buildings being destroyed during India's "measured and calibrated" strikes. A satellite image from April 25, taken almost two weeks ago, shows the structures intact.

Rahim Yar Khan

The air base is located in the Punjab province of Pakistan, and it is located 200 km south of Bahawalpur, the terrorist site targeted by India on May 7 during the first phase of Operation Sindoor.

A huge crater was formed on the side of the runway after Indian strikes.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, during the press briefing, showed a video of extensive damage to the runway of the air base. A large crater was formed on the runway after the Indian strikes.

The satellite images from Maxar locate the area which was hit by India. A huge crater was formed on the side of the runway of the air base.

Mushaf, Sargodha

The Mushaf air base in Sargodha is a strategically important base of the Pakistan Air Force, which was targeted by India during Operation Sindoor. Sargodha is located west of Lahore and around 200 km from the international border with Punjab. The Indian Air Force, during the 1965 and 1971 wars, targeted Sargodha during its aerial campaign. The craters formed after Indian strikes were at least eight metres wide.

Going over the @Maxar images with@detresfa_, one can easily estimate the craters at Sargodha are at least 8-9 meters wide! If India had launched saturation attacks on Pak airbases using the Brahmos, Hammer and SCALP, the Pak AF would have been lost or grounded. #OpSindoor pic.twitter.com/SFSX2ko3BB — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 13, 2025

During Operation Sindoor, Indian strikes damaged the runway at two locations of the airbase - One at an intersection and the other on the main runway. The images from May 10 show the runway being cratered after Indian strikes at the two locations.

The Sargodha air base's runway was damaged at two locations.

The images from April 30 and May 10 show the extent of damage caused to the runway at Mushaf.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead.

The Indian armed forces destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed more than 100 terrorists.

After India's overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted. India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement last Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.