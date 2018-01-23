Exclusive Details Of How Air Force Raided A Pak Air Base, Destroyed 5 Jets

IAF Hawker Hunter in 1971 often called "God's Own Aeroplane" by 20 Squadron, IAF

On December 8, 1971, four young Indian fighter pilots scything their way through enemy airspace were greeted by a sight almost too good to be true - several Pakistan Air Force (PAF) transports and fighter jets were out in the open at Murid airbase which they had been tasked to attack. The PAF had been caught off-guard and Squadron Leader RN Bharadwaj, Flying Officer VK Heble, Flying Officer BC Karambaya and Flight Lieutenant AL Deoskar flying British-made Hunters of the IAF's 20 Squadron pressed home their attack on the airbase located 120 kilometres inside Pakistan."We were a 4 aircraft formation. Aircraft 1 and 2 went ahead on schedule. 3 and 4 were asked to delay their attack by a minute and a half. There was lot of ack ack fire in the sky. We broke radio silence and the lead aircraft told me 'I just clobbered a 4 engine aircraft in the pen" says BC Karambaya, who won a Vir Chakra in 1971 and retired several years later as a Wing Commander. "There was black ack ack all round. I saw what I thought were MiG-19s [infact, the Chinese F-6, a copy of the Russian MiG-19] in a blast pen. Deoskar spotted another. I fired a small burst - a refuelling bowser caught fire. I kept on firing and was at a height of only 300 feet and the aircraft started rocking - I had clearly been hit by ack ack fire. I said, 'I am ejecting.' As I was about to pull the handle [to eject], I realised I didn't want to become a prisoner of war. I kept flying low and then I saw the whole front right part of the wing and fuel tanks had been blown away but somehow the aircraft kept flying. There was very violent rocking. I just maintained my height and crossed the Indus and Sutlej into Indian territory."What Karambaya or the other pilots in the attack on Murid didn't know at the time was that they had just participated in perhaps the greatest offensive counter-air operation in the history of the Indian Air Force, the success of which has been highlighted in a new book 47 years after the 1971 war.

Never have more enemy jets been destroyed in a single IAF raid on a Pakistani airbase.

