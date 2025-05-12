"If Pakistan Wants To Survive As A Nation...": PM Modi's Ultimatum To Islamabad

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Operation Sindoor is currently on hold, not permanently ended. India's recent strikes aimed to dismantle Pakistan's terror infrastructure. The operation signifies a shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

Operation Sindoor is not over, it has only been put on hold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a clear warning to Pakistan today, as he addressed the nation about India's response to the Pakistan-linked terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"Pakistan must know that the strikes are not over, they have only been suspended after Pakistan promised it will take action against terrorists and terror facilities," the prime minister said, adding that "In the coming days we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead." If Pakistan backtracks or misleads, "Let me repeat again, that we have only suspended our retaliatory action," he asserted, suggesting resumption of precision strikes to decimate Pakistani terror camps.

'BEYOND PAKISTAN'S IMAGINATION'

In his 22-minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an overview of how "India's drone and missile strikes were beyond what Pakistan could imagine." He recalled how a shocked and panic-strike Pakistan made frantic phone calls the world over, seeking an intervention, before finally initiating a DGMO-level dialogue, seeking a ceasefire.

"Only when Pakistan appealed to India and promised that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity going forward, India considered the ceasefire," he noted.

'PAK ATTACKED OUR SEEMA, WE STRUCK THEIR SEENA'

The prime minister narrated how India's "precise and forceful strikes" had left Pakistan in deep frustration, pushing the terror-sponsoring nation into desperation. "Pakistan had planned to attack India's border (seema), but we struck them in the heart (seena)," said the PM as he mentioned "terror universities" like Bhawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab province. "The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, the London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades - their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts."

With its precision strikes, "India not only shattered Pakistan's terror infrastructure, but also shattered their morale," added the prime minister.

'OPERATION SINDOOR NOW INDIA'S NEW DOCTRINE ON TERROR'

In another warning to Islamabad and Rawalpindi (army headquarters), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Operation Sindoor is not just an operation, but a doctrinal change in India's policy to combat terror." Operation Sindoor is the new normal, said PM Modi, adding that "India will strike wherever terror bases are located, and shall do so decisively if our country is attacked."

Calling out Pakistan's "nuclear blackmail", Prime Minister Modi said, it will not deter India. "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he said, cautioning Pakistan that "India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of the terror attack."

'MADE IN INDIA GETS BIG PUSH'

Praising made-in-India defence equipment that were used in these strikes, PM Modi said, "We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. During this operation the authenticity of our Made in India weapons were also proven. Today the world is witnessing that in 21st century warfare the time has come for Made in India defense equipment."

'NOT AN ERA FOR TERROR EITHER'

"The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive as a country, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace," the prime minister said.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi added to his famous quote - "This is not an era of war" - by saying, "This is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee for a better world."

