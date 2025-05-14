Court Orders Case Against Madhya Pradesh Minister For Remarks On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

A police case will be filed against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his derogatory, communal and sexist comments on Colonel Sophia Qureshi, the state High Court has ordered. Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, which has sparked a wave of condemnation, the court directed the state police chief today to file a First Information Report against Vijay Shah.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and another officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, have been the face of the army during the media conferences on Operation Sindoor. Both have frequently joined Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the briefings.

On Tuesday, Mr Shah, the Tribal Affairs Minister of Madhya Pradesh, speaking at a cultural event in Mhow, said, the terrorists had "wiped the sindoor of our sisters and daughters, and we sent their own sister to give it back to them in kind". Click here for India Pakistan Ceasefire Live Updates

"They stripped Hindus and killed them, and Modi-ji sent their sister to return the favour. We couldn't undress them, so we sent a daughter from their community... You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked. Modi-ji proved that the daughters of your caste can be sent to Pakistan to take revenge," the minister had added.

His comments were made before an audience that included Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, MLA and former Cabinet minister Usha Thakur, and several local leaders of the BJP.

The comments were condemned by the army veterans and the Opposition parties. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for his sacking.

Vijay Shah initially said his comments were reported out of context, then offered to apologise.

"Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is more important than my sister to me because she rose above caste and community and took revenge. I did not intend any offence. Still, if anyone felt bad, I apologise not once but ten times," he had said.