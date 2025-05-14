Pakistani Man's "Don't Act Surprised" Reaction To Operation Sindoor

A Pakistani man has come out in support of India's Operation Sindoor. Abhay, a forex trader from Pakistan, defended the Indian army and criticised his own country for "breeding terrorism".

"I am Pakistani and I will say it straight. India had every right to hit back," Mr Abhay said in a video posted to Instagram. "First, you attack their people, and when they respond, suddenly it's all about peace, human rights. But where was that same energy when 26 innocent lives were lost?"

Mr Abhay's remarks came after Islamabad called the Indian operation an "unprovoked act of aggression."

"No one prefers war. Neither India nor Pakistan," Mr Abhay added. "But when you start breeding terrorism, don't act surprised when it comes back your way. It's easy to preach peace when it's not your people getting killed."

Referring to India's position on cross-border terrorism, he said, "India never started this. They just responded. And to me, that is not an act of war. That is just justice."

"As a Pakistani Hindu, this is my take. Jai Hind," Mr Abhay wrote as the caption.

India's Operation Sindoor came as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

On May 7, India struck nine Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were killed during the 25-minute operation, the Defence Ministry said.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched heavy artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 16 people were killed and over 50 injured in this shelling, which targeted areas such as Balakote, Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, and Mankote.

Pakistani forces also launched drone and missile strikes on several Indian cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, all of which were intercepted by the Indian defence system.

After three days of intense hostilities, the two countries agreed to cease firing at the border. But it was short-lived. Pakistan reportedly violated it within hours by carrying out fresh drone strikes in Srinagar and other border regions.