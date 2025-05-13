"If There's Another Terror Attack, India Will Respond Emphatically": PM To Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the bravery of soldiers at the Air Force base in Punjab's Adampur, all of whom played a key role in repelling missiles and drones fired by Pakistan last week as the two nations traded aerial attacks and counterattacks for 100 hours.

Mr Modi - whose Adampur visit was an emphatic rebuttal of Pak's claims it had 'destroyed' the base and the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system - declared India's armed forces "made the Pak military bite the dust" and given them "sleepless nights because of our drones and missiles".

The Prime Minister repeatedly congratulated and thanked for the armed forces for their defence of the nation, both against Pak's attacks last week and the many terrorist strikes of the past.

"Every Indian is proud of you... you have written history. I have come for your blessings. You are an inspiration for this and coming generations. I want to salute the Army, Navy and Air Force."

"The terrorists dared us... but you hit them front-on. You wiped out their terror bases and killed 100 terrorists. They have now realised that if they try to attack us, the result will be their destruction...massive destruction," Mr Modi thundered to periodic shouts of 'Bharat mata ki jai'.