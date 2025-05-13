In PM's Pic In Front Of S-400 System At Adampur Base, A Message To Pakistan

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan claimed to have struck India's Adampur airbase, causing significant damage and casualties. However, Indian sources debunked these claims, citing PM Modi's visit to the base as evidence of its operational status.

Pakistan claimed its missiles hit the runway at the Air Force base in Adampur in Punjab and put the base out of action for a year. Pakistan claimed its China-made JF-17 fighters destroyed the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system stationed there. Pakistan claimed it had destroyed fighter jets and radar stations. Pakistan also claimed it had killed 60 Indian soldiers in its assault.

Pakistan, government sources told NDTV Tuesday, was lying.

Sources said the Pak Army used morphed satellite images of the Adampur base - which played a key role in repelling waves of missiles and drones fired last week - to make ludicrous claims.

But the best counter is, perhaps, to point to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from the base this morning; the PM interacted with soldiers stationed there and saluted their courage.

The salute was also a potent message to Pak - the S-400's missile stack was in the background.

This is possibly the first publicly released image of an S-400 missile defence system, which is hailed as one of the best in the world and of which India has three squadrons with two more to come.

Sources said the S-400 shot down several of the missiles Pak fired last week.

PM Modi Visits Adampur

"Earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness," the Prime Minister said on X.

Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RYwfBfTrV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

"India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Officials said Mr Modi landed at Adampur (clearly the runway is just fine) at 6.15 am and was there for nearly an hour. The brief visit followed his address to the nation last night, in which he hailed India's soldiers for their bravery in the 100-hour missile-and-drone war against Pakistan.

The Adampur base was one of several targeted by Pakistan on Friday and Saturday nights (i.e., May 9-10) in retaliation for Operation Sindoor, was India's military response to Pahalgam.

Pak forces also attacked bases in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and other military installations across Rajasthan and Gujarat, as also civilian populations in Punjab's Ferozepur.

However, damage sustained was minimal, the Indian armed forces said.

India has also claimed attacks on schools and medical centres, which Pak has denied.

Pak, meanwhile, made similar claims, which were rubbished by the Indian forces, who said their attacks had been 'calibrated' to only disable terrorist and rival military infrastructure.

India Proves Its Strikes On Pak

Meanwhile, satellite visuals have confirmed the potency of its attacks on Pak air bases; 11, including Nur Khan Air in Rawalpindi, less than 10km from Islamabad and adjacent to the Army's HQ, were hit.

Images accessed by NDTV also show damage to Pak air bases in Mushaf in Sargodha, Shahbaz Jacobabad in northern Sindh, and Bholari in northern Thatta.

Facilities destroyed include technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in a special briefing last week.

Op Sindoor, India's Warning

Indian forces had launched precision strikes against nine terror bases in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir, in an attack the PM said last night encapsulated the new doctrine against terrorism.

The strikes prompted military retaliation from Pakistan, which continued for the next three nights before a ceasefire, facilitated by United States President Donald Trump, took effect.

In a 22-minute address to the nation last night Mr Modi warned Pakistan against trying to violate that ceasefire, declaring that Operation Sindoor will be re-activated if necessary.

Mr Modi also ruled out any future talks with Pak - whom India has repeatedly accused of supporting cross-border terrorism - unless these are to do with the return of PoK and the removal of terrorist infrastructure in that country.

