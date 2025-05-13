Hangars Destroyed, Craters On Runways: Clearest Satellite Pics Of India's Strikes

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. New satellite images show significant damage to Pakistani air bases after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes during Operation Sindoor.

NDTV has accessed new satellite images of the Indian strikes on Pakistani air bases during Operation Sindoor last week. The Indian armed forces targeted the air bases to counter Pakistan's reckless drone and missile attacks targeting civilian areas and military infrastructure in India's western sector following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

The high-resolution images by the US aerospace firm Maxar Technologies show the extent of the damage caused by the Indian armed forces' relentless precision strikes on the Pakistani military bases of Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Sukkur in Sindh and Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan's Punjab.

The images also show damage to multiple Pakistani Air Force (PAF) bases: Mushaf in Sargodha, Shahbaz Jacobabad in northern Sindh, and Bholari in northern Thatta.

At a press briefing on Operation Sindoor last week, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces had carried out "precision attacks" on Pakistani military targets.

These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas, she said.

She said the Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from the Indian Air Force fighter aircraft.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions.

"While carrying out these responses, India ensured minimum collateral damage," Wing Commander Singh said.

Yesterday, Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations, also showed reporters the Nur Khan air base, a key site less than 10 kilometres from Islamabad and adjacent to the country's military headquarters, which was on fire following a huge explosion.

At a press conference, he also showed a video of extensive damage to the runway of the Rahim Yar Khan air base.

#WATCH | Delhi | Air Marshal AK Bharti presents the composite picture of targets engaged by the Indian Air Force during #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/hBNJAFyLTD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

He said that the Indian armed forces' fight was against the terrorists, but the Pakistan military "chose to support" the terrorists, and "widened" the conflict.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, dead.

The Indian armed forces destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed more than 100 terrorists.

After the Indian armed forces' overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted. India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement last Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.