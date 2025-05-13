In PM Modi's Takedown Of Pakistan, A Mention Of Bahawalpur, Muridke "Terror Universities"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan's "terror universities" have been destroyed, says PM Modi. Over 100 terrorists and 30-40 Pakistani soldiers were killed, PM Modi said. Operation Sindoor marks a shift in India's military doctrine combating terror.

Pakistan's terror universities, located at the very heart of the nation, have been destroyed beyond recognition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as he address the nation for the first time since Operation Sindoor.

Sending a strong message to Islamabad and Rawalpindi - the political and military centres of Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said, "India's drone and missile strikes were beyond what Pakistan could imagine." He recalled how a shocked and panic-stricken Pakistan made frantic phone calls globally, seeking an intervention, before finally initiating a DGMO-level dialogue, asking for a ceasefire.

'PAKISTAN'S TERROR UNIVERSITIES DECIMATED'

Cornering Pakistan's government and its military for its blatant and open support to terrorists - from indoctrinating them, to sheltering them, and from nurturing extremists to financing their activities and infrastructure, PM Modi said Pakistan's "terror universities" were razed to the ground by India's precision military strikes.

"Pakistan had planned to attack India's border (seema), but we struck them in the heart (seena)," PM Modi said.

Naming a few global terror attacks that had Pakistan's fingerprints all over it, PM Modi said, "Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke are universities of global terrorism. The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades - their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts."

From finding Osama bin Laden hidden in a safe-house meters away from a Pakistani army facility in the military garrison town on Abbottabad, to confessions by Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, Pakistan's bluff of always being oblivious and "unaware" about terrorists will no longer work. As recently as Operation Sindoor, India has provided photographic evidence and video footage of Pakistani army officers attending a state funeral being led by a proscribed terrorist. Pakistan's defence minister has also admitted on television that Pakistan has been creating and supporting terrorists for decades.

'TERRORISTS DECIMATED, PAK MILITARY SHAKEN'

"More than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in these attacks by India," PM Modi said, adding that "When India's missiles and drones decimated terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only were the buildings and facilities of these terrorist organisations destroyed, but their courage also was shaken badly." Pakistan's military and spy agency ISI, which run the terror ecosystem in the country were also stunned and in utter disbelief over the scale of India's response.

Warning Pakistan that Operation Sindoor is not over, PM Modi said, "Pakistan must know that the strikes are not over, they have only been suspended after Pakistan promised it will take action against terrorists and terror facilities," the prime minister said, adding that "In the coming days we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead." If Pakistan backtracks or misleads, "Let me repeat again, that we have only suspended our retaliatory action," he asserted, suggesting resumption of precision strikes to decimate Pakistani terror camps.

'OVER 100 TERRORISTS, ROUGHLY 40 PAKISTANI SOLDIERS KILLED'

Announcing a significant shift in its military doctrine, PM Modi said, "Operation Sindoor is not just an operation, but a doctrinal change in India's policy to combat terror." Operation Sindoor is the new normal, said PM Modi, adding that "India will strike wherever terror bases are located, and shall do so decisively if our country is attacked."

To add to this, the prime minister called out Pakistan's "nuclear blackmail", saying it will not deter India from future strikes. "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he said, cautioning Pakistan that "India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of the terror attack."

The anti-terror operation, which was India's response to the Pakistan-linked terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, destroyed at least nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As Pakistan escalated by launching aerial attacks on Indian civilian and military areas, Indian armed forces struck back with drone and missile attacks that hit three airfields in Pakistan. More than hundred terrorists and 30-40 of Pakistan's military personnel were killed in the precision strikes which were carried out in a measured and calibrated manner.

