'No Firing Or Aggressive Action': India, Pak In First Talks After Ceasefire

India and Pakistan have agreed that both sides will not engage in any aggressive action and no shots will be fired, said the Indian Army after the military operations chiefs of the two countries spoke on a hotline for the first time since the ceasefire.

Tensions between two archrivals soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

"Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," said the Eastern Command, one of the six operational commands of the Indian Army, Central Public Relations Office (CPRO) said in a statement.

India's DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai participated in this military-level discussion with Pakistan DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah.

The ceasefire agreement in the year 2021 to maintain peace and stability on the Line of Control was also signed by the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

During the day, there was speculation over an alleged delay in the hotline discussion between the two DGMOs as on May 10 -- when the understanding on ceasefire was arrived at - the tentative time for their talks was announced to be Monday noon.