Op Sindoor Is India's New Normal: PM Modi's Sharp Message To Pak

Operation Sindoor that smashed terror infrastructure in Pakistan was not just an operation but a doctrinal change and a policy against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in a televised address, his first since India launched cruise missiles at terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Operation Sindoor has not ended; it will be a continuing and decisive action against state-sponsored terror attacks on Indian citizens, PM Modi said.

He reiterated what the senior officers of all the three armed services told the country in the last two days - "This is a new normal. India will strike at the heart of terror decisively if our citizens are attacked."

He said "nuclear blackmail" will not work against India.

The Prime Minister's speech is significant. It indicates that India will respond again with fury if state-sponsored terrorism harms any citizen of India.

Experts say the comments coming from the Prime Minister himself is a huge change in India's policy against terror. India has already suffered numerous terror attacks with cross-border linkages.

PM Modi publicly called out the entire terror apparatus of Pakistan, and called Bahawalpur and Muridke as "universities of terror".

"We will not see terrorists and the government separately. The world has seen how Pakistan's army officers attended the funeral of terrorists. This is big evidence of state-sponsored terrorism," PM Modi said.

"We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains and showed our potential in new-age warfare," he said.

The Prime Minister said terrorists never imagined India would make such a bold move, but when the nation stands united with 'nation first' as its guiding principle, firm decisions are taken and impactful results are delivered.

He said India's missile and drone strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan shattered not only their infrastructure but also their morale. He pointed out that locations like Bahawalpur and Muridke had long operated as centers of global terrorism, linking them to major attacks worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks on the US, the London tube bombings, and decades of terrorist incidents in India.

India's operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including key figures who openly plotted against India for decades, PM Modi added, affirming that those who orchestrated threats against India had been swiftly neutralized.