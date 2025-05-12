"No Enemy Aircraft Was Allowed To...": Indian Navy On Operation Sindoor

No enemy aircraft was allowed to come within hundreds of kilometres from the Indian territory, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod said at a press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday.

"If I speak in simple terms, no suspicious or enemy aircraft were given a chance to approach the Kerala battle group for several hundred kilometers," Mr Pramod said.

"Over the past few years, and most importantly, immediately after the cowardly Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attack at Pahalgam, we validated our anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense capabilities in a complex threat environment using a cross-platform cooperative mechanism. Our powerful carrier battle group, with its formidable offensive capabilities, was able to operate with impunity and maintain an uncontested presence in the area of operations....," he added.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the armed forces to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen - on April 25.

