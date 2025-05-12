A Virat Kohli Mention In Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor Briefing

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In a briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', the Director General of Military Operations used a cricket analogy to highlight the effectiveness of India's multi-layered air defense against Pakistani air attacks.

"Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. If Lillee don't get you, Thommo must," a witty caption in an Australian daily on a cricket match between Australia and England in the 1970s found a mention in the Indian Armed Forces' latest briefing today on 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched against terror bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. During the briefing, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Rajiv Ghai used the cricket analogy to stress that it was India's multi-layered counter-drone and air defence grid that acted as a shield against Pakistan air attacks.

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from test cricket today, also figured in the briefing.

Lieutenant General Ghai said, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way tough," mentioning the cricket proverb to emphasise his point. Track Live updates here.

"When I was in school, I believe in 1970s, there was the Ashes series between Australia and England. And at that time, two popular Australian bowlers, Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "'Ashes to Ashes. Dust to dust. If Lillee don't get you, Thommo must...'".

The iconic lines were written for fast bowlers Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, who tore through the English lineup.

"If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you," he added.

The defence systems destroyed Pakistani drones and PL-15 missiles on the nights of May 8, 9 and 10, preventing them from entering our airspace.

'Virat Kohli My Favourite Cricketer'

Lieutenant General Ghai also said the analogy was significant as it was also the day when Mr Kohli announced his retirement.

"This example is significant as I saw this morning that Virat Kohli retired from test cricket. Like many Indians, he is my favourite cricketer as well."

The DGMO, sharing videos of a crater formed by India's strikes at Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase, said the "Indian airfields remain fully operational".

'Operation Sindoor'

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7, hitting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by terrorists on April 22.

What followed was a wave of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions, which India said was "repulsed" by its forces, who gave a "befitting reply" to Islamabad's aggression.

Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Our fight was against terror, and on May 7, we hit only terror hubs, but the Pakistani Army converted it into its own fight by supporting terrorists".

India and Pakistan arrived at an understanding for a ceasefire on Saturday. However, it was breached by Pakistan just hours later. The Armed forces on Sunday, warned Pakistan that India would retaliate "fiercely" to any violation in future.