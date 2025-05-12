Videos Show Massive Damage To Pak Military Bases After Operation Sindoor

India on Monday released videos showing the damage to Pakistani military air bases during Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Addressing a press conference, Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations, first showed the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, a key site less than 10 kilometres from Islamabad and adjacent to the country's military headquarters, being on fire following a huge explosion.

He then showed a video of extensive damage to the runway of the Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan's Punjab.

#WATCH | Delhi | Air Marshal AK Bharti presents the composite picture of targets engaged by the Indian Air Force during #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/hBNJAFyLTD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

He said that the Indian armed forces' fight was against the terrorists, but the Pakistan military "chose to support" the terrorists, and "widened" the conflict.

Air Marshal AK Bharti had indicated in a special briefing Sunday evening that the Air Force carried out strikes against targets near Karachi in Pakistan.

He said part of India's "measured and calibrated" response to Pakistan's aggression - the drone and missile strikes, and small arms fire and artillery shelling across the border - was the targeting of military installations, including a surface-to-air missile site at Malir Cantonment in Karachi.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India has said that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

After the Indian armed forces' overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted.

India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory, such as radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot, among others.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.