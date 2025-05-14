BSF Soldier, Detained By Pakistan Rangers On April 23, Handed Over To India

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. BSF personnel Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained by Pakistan Rangers after he crossed the border by mistake on April 23, was handed over to Indian authorities at Attari today. His return was delayed due to tensions following Pahalgam terror attack.

Purnam Kumar Shaw, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained by Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the International Border last month, was handed over to Indian authorities at the check post in Attari today.

"Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols," the Border Security Force said in a statement.

The 40-year-old BSF man, posted in Punjab's Firozpur, crossed the border inadvertently on April 23, a day after the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 innocents dead. The terror attack led to heightened tension on the border and his return was delayed.

BSF is tasked with guarding the 3,323-km India-Pakistan border, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. Incidents of BSF personnel crossing over mistakenly during patrols are common and are usually sorted out through a flag meeting. Due to tensions on the border, Pakistan had not been responding to requests for such a meeting for Mr Shaw's release, officials had said. "Pakistan is not responding because of ongoing tension after the Pahalgam attack, but we have lodged our protest with the Pak Rangers and are making all efforts to bring back the jawan," an officer said, according to an ANI report.

Purnam Kumar Shaw was in his uniform and carrying his service rifle when he crossed into Pakistan. The 40-year-old has been with the BSF for 17 years now. He is from West Bengal's Hooghly.

Days after he was detained in Pakistan, Mr Sahu's pregnant wife Rajani, his seven-year-old son and other family members flew to Chandigarh. She said she would be travelling to Ferozepur for more information on the attempts being made to bring her husband back.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed concern for the BSF personnel. "This is an extremely sad situation. Our party's Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want him to be rescued as soon as possible," she had said.