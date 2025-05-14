Concrete Evidence Of Hostile Imported Tech Used By Pakistan: 5 Points

All strikes under Operation Sindoor were executed without any loss of Indian assets. The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in 23 minutes, showing India's technological edge.

Here are 5 points on Pakistan's imported hostile tech Operation Sindoor produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. One of them was the Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missile. Pieces of the beyond visual range (BVR) missile were recovered, the government said. India saw Pakistani forces use the Turkish-origin unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Byker YIHA III kamikaze drones. Pakistan also used the Asisguard Songar armed drones. The system can broadcast real-time video and operate within a mission radius of up to 5 km, Asisguard says. This indicates the Pakistani drones were launched from areas very close to the border with India. Several types of long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior, the government said.

