Concrete Evidence Of Hostile Imported Tech Used By Pakistan: 5 Points

Pakistani drones could not penetrate India's air defence network
New Delhi:
All strikes under Operation Sindoor were executed without any loss of Indian assets. The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in 23 minutes, showing India's technological edge.
Here are 5 points on Pakistan's imported hostile tech
- Operation Sindoor produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
- One of them was the Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missile. Pieces of the beyond visual range (BVR) missile were recovered, the government said.
- India saw Pakistani forces use the Turkish-origin unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Byker YIHA III kamikaze drones.
- Pakistan also used the Asisguard Songar armed drones. The system can broadcast real-time video and operate within a mission radius of up to 5 km, Asisguard says. This indicates the Pakistani drones were launched from areas very close to the border with India.
- Several types of long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior, the government said.