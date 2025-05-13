BJP's Nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' Today To Honour Armed Forces

In a significant nationwide outreach effort, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its 11-day-long ‘Tiranga Yatra' on Tuesday to honour the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces, particularly in light of the recently concluded and successful 'Operation Sindoor'.

The yatra will run from May 13 to May 23, with events planned across various parts of the country.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Tiranga Yatra is designed to instil a sense of national pride and unity, with a special focus on recognising the valour of the Indian Army.

The BJP aims to connect with citizens across communities and regions, emphasising a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour.

Senior party leaders and Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda, held extensive deliberations on the campaign's execution during a meeting on Sunday, May 11.

BJP National President JP Nadda, along with key leaders such as Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, are coordinating the yatra at the national level.

Party sources have emphasised that while the yatra is driven by a spirit of national pride, it will maintain a non-partisan tone. “This is about uniting the people behind the bravery of our armed forces, not political point-scoring,” a senior BJP functionary stated.

The campaign will include large public gatherings, bike rallies, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and awareness events designed to highlight the success of 'Operation Sindoor', which the government has hailed as a landmark military achievement.

The BJP believes the Tiranga Yatra will help foster a deeper connection between citizens and the armed forces, reinforcing the Modi government's message of decisive leadership and national security.

The yatra aims to create a visible wave of patriotic sentiment, with the Tricolour held high in towns and cities nationwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)