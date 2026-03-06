Bihar May Get A BJP Chief Minister, 1 Deputy, 15 Ministers From JDU: Sources

Bihar is likely to get a Chief Minister from the BJP as Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar, who held the top post for a record ten times, decided to step down to contest the Rajya Sabha polls, sources told NDTV. This will be the first time ever that a leader from the BJP would get the chief ministerial post in the state, which has mostly seen members of the JD(U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal at the helm.

According to sources, there will be one Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, likely to take over the post. If elected, it will mark his political debut.

15 ministers from the JD(U) are likely to be inducted into the new Bihar Cabinet, sources said.

Two ministers from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Party), and one each from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha are also likely to be a part of the Cabinet, sources added.

Sources suggested that a BJP leader will remain the Bihar Assembly Speaker.

Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting of all the JD(U) MPs and senior leaders today, they added.

Nitish Kumar, who served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. This comes just four months after he was sworn in for a record 10th term as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Kumar's move marks the end of an era in Bihar politics.

Announcing his decision, the 75-year-old leader wrote on X, "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast."

"The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he added.

Alongside Kumar, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP state general secretary Shivesh Kumar also filed their papers.

The polling for the Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.