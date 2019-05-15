Gujarat Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Gujarat Election Results: The poll result will be declared on May 23.

Gujarat voted on April 23 in the third phase of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. A total of 371 candidates are in contest from 26 seats - Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari. Of these, two are reserved for the scheduled caste candidates -- Kutch and Ahmedabad West, and four for scheduled tribe candidates -- Dahod, Chhota Udaipur, Bardoli, and Valsad. Of the total number of candidates, 27 are women. The voting percentage in Gujarat was recorded to be 63.14 per cent in national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the voter turnout in Gujarat was 63.7 per cent with BJP sweeping all 26 seats. Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Gujarat Election Results 2019



Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Check Gujarat Election Results:



Ahmedabad East Election Results

Ahmedabad West Election Results

Amreli Election Results

Anand Election Results

Banaskantha Election Results

Bardoli Election Results

Bharuch Election Results

Bhavnagar Election Results

Chhota Udaipur Election Results

Dahod Election Results

Gandhinagar Election Results

Jamnagar Election Results

Junagadh Election Results

Kachchh Election Results

Kheda Election Results

Mahesana Election Results

Navsari Election Results

Panchmahal Election Results

Patan Election Results

Porbandar Election Results

Rajkot Election Results

Sabarkantha Election Results

Surat Election Results

Surendranagar Election Results

Vadodara Election Results



Election Results Of All Gujarat Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of prominent names from Gujarat are Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel and BJP president Amit Shah who made Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar seat, replacing party veteran LK Advani.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019