A new explosion was heard at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran on Friday morning, hours after Israel launched unprecedented air strikes against the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, state television reported. The explosion was heard at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan province. In retaliation, Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to Israel. "The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the Iranian official told news agency Reuters. They said that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.
Israel, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency after the "preemptive" strikes against Iran, targeting its nuclear plant and military sites. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation. "Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.
Iran has shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran. "Public relations of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation announced the closure of the country's airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM)," state TV reported.
Here are the latest updates on Israel's attack on Iran escalating Middle East tensions:
Israel's Operation Rising Lion: A Look Inside Iran's Key Nuclear Sites
In pre-dawn strikes termed Operation Rising Lion, dozens of Israeli jets launched a sweeping aerial assault across Iranian territory on Friday, hitting multiple high-value nuclear and military targets.
A new explosion was heard Friday morning at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran, state television reported, after Israel launched air strikes against the Islamic republic.
"New explosion heard at Natanz uranium enrichment facility" in Isfahan province, the broadcaster reported, showing thick black smoke rising from the facility. (AFP)
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Oil Prices Soar More Than 12% After Israel Strikes Iran
Oil prices surged more than 12 percent Friday after Israel said it carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, fuelling fears of war in the crude-rich Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil contract, soared 12.6 percent to $76.61 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude jumped 12.2 percent at $77.77. (AFP)
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Iran Armed Forces Vow 'Strong Response' To Israeli Attack
Iran vowed a "strong response" to deadly Israeli air strikes that hit multiple areas across the country on Friday, including nuclear facilities.
"The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack," said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces, adding that Israel "will pay a heavy price and should await strong response from the Iranian armed forces."
Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.
"Public relations of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of the country's airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM)," state TV reported. (AFP)
Israel Iran Attack LIVE: Attacking Iran, Israel Brazenly Defies 'Man Of Peace' Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday implored Israel not to attack Iran and declared once again his goal was to be a peacemaker. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of Trump's closest international allies, brazenly defied his advice by unleashing a major military campaign described as a "preemptive" strike against Iran's nuclear program.
The attack marks only the latest setback for Trump's lofty goal set out at the start of his second term of being a "man of peace."
Did US Knew About Israel's Attack On Iran?
The United States was reportedly on high alert amid rising fears of a potential Israeli strike on Iran.
Israel carried out "preemptive" strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear plant and military sites, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible "massive conflict" in the region. Explosions were heard Friday morning in the Iranian capital, state TV reported, adding that Iran's air defence were at "100 percent operational capacity".
Israel declared a state of emergency, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation. "Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.
Oil prices surged as much as 6 percent on the strikes, which came after Trump warned of a possible Iranian attack and said the US was drawing down staff in the region.
Marco Rubio Says US Not Involved In Israeli Strikes Against Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.
Iran Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Attack: Report
Iran Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli attack: news agency AFP cites Iran media