Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: A new explosion was heard at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran on Friday morning, hours after Israel launched unprecedented air strikes against the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, state television reported. The explosion was heard at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan province. In retaliation, Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to Israel. "The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the Iranian official told news agency Reuters. They said that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.

Israel, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency after the "preemptive" strikes against Iran, targeting its nuclear plant and military sites. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation. "Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.

Iran has shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran. "Public relations of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation announced the closure of the country's airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM)," state TV reported.

