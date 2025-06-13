Israel Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran After Targeting Nuclear Sites

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Israel has conducted new airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program.

Iran activated air defenses in response to the missile attacks.

Missiles were reportedly intercepted in southern Tehran.

Israel has launched a fresh wave of attack on Iran, per a BBC report. Meanwhile, air defences across Iran were activated, as a result of the air strikes, Iranian state media reported.

Per Press TV, missiles were intercepted in the southern part of Tehran. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also reported about fresh strikes in west Tehran.

A city near Tehran, Karaj, had also been targeted, per IRIB.

The BBC has verified a video that shows the aftermath of a fresh strike near Tehran.

On Friday, Israel had attacked Iran's capital, that targeted the country's nuclear program and killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The operation also killed senior officials and scientists. The leader of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead. The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri was also confirmed dead by state media, apart from officials and scientists.

About 200 Israeli aircrafts took part in Friday's operation and hit about 100 targets. Israel's army chief spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said that Iran had also launched more than 100 drones towards Israel and that, "all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei said that Israel "opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers."

However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that he hoped the attacks would trigger the downfall of Iran's theocracy and he also told the people of Iran that the fight was not with them, but with the "brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years."