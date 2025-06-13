Pics: Israel Launches Air Strikes In Tehran, Iran Retaliates With 100 Drones

In a pre-dawn attack, Israeli launched air strikes across Iranian territory on Friday, hitting multiple high-value nuclear and military targets. Iran later confirmed the death of Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and several nuclear scientists in Israel's attacks.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel, following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic republic.

Explosions were heard Friday morning in the Iranian capital, state TV reported.

Iran said its air defence were at "100 percent operational capacity", following the attack by Israel.

The Iranian government has declared a state of national mourning.

The Islamic republic also shut its airspace until further notice after Israel air strikes.

Israel, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency after air strikes against Iran.

Israeli military said that the army had begun intercepting drones that had been fired from Iran.

Iran has vowed a "strong response" after Israel's deadly air strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences for the attacks.