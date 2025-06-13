Pics: Israel Launches Air Strikes In Tehran, Iran Retaliates With 100 Drones

Meanwhile, Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel.
In a pre-dawn attack, Israeli launched air strikes across Iranian territory on Friday, hitting multiple high-value nuclear and military targets. Iran later confirmed the death of Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and several nuclear scientists in Israel's attacks.
Meanwhile, Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel, following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic republic.
Iran has vowed a "strong response" after Israel's deadly air strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences for the attacks.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world