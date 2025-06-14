How Israel Assassinated Iran's 3 Most Powerful Men In Nuke Site Attacks

At least three of Iran's top military officers were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting top military and nuclear installations on Friday. Under Operation Rising Lion, Israel killed Hossein Salami, the head of its elite Revolutionary Guards; Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of its armed forces, and Ali Shamkhani, the former national security chief.

Major General Hossein Salami

Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since 2019, was one of Iran's most influential officials, heading the country's most powerful military arm and reporting directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following Salami's assassination, Ahmad Vahidi was named as his successor.

“With hearts filled with sorrow and grief, we mourn the unjust martyrdom of the loyal and steadfast commander, Major-General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA on Friday.

Ali Shamkhani

A senior to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani was also killed during Israel's unprecedented Operation Rising Lion. One of the prominent Iranian figures, Mr Shamkhani represented Tehran at discussions that resulted in a historic deal to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

He served as the country's top national security official from 2013 to 2023. Mr Shamkhani had been overseeing nuclear discussions with the United States as a member of a team appointed by the supreme commander to handle the negotiations.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's Chief of Staff of Armed Forces since 2016, was also killed on Friday. According to a US Treasury document laying out sanctions against him in 2019, Mr Bagheri was sanctioned alongside nine other close associates of Ayatollah Khamenei for "oppressing the Iranian people, exported terrorism, and advanced destabilizing policies around the world." Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi replaced him, as per IRNA.

On Friday night and early Saturday morning, after vowing to avenge the killings, Iran rained ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv and parts of Jerusalem. Air raid sirens were heard in the two cities, forcing people to seek cover in bomb shelters. The Israeli military said their defence systems were at work, intercepting the UAVs and missiles from Iran, Reuters reported.