Not Concerned About War, Gave Iran 60 Days, Today's 61st: Trump Backs Israel

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Trump expresses no concern about a regional war after Israel's strike on Iranian sites.

He initially sought to delay Israeli action to allow for diplomacy with Iran, he stated.

Trump remains hopeful for upcoming nuclear talks, despite doubts about Iran's participation. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is "not concerned" about a regional war breaking out after Israel targeted and destroyed Iran's military and nuclear sites, while also killing its top nuclear scientists and commanders.

In an interview to news agency Reuters, President Trump said he had initially tried to delay an Israeli strike, giving Iran ample time for diplomacy and dialogue, but added that he had given a 60-day ultimatum to Tehran, "And today was the 61st day," he said.

However, the US President said he is still hopeful for furthering nuclear talks with Iran. He said that Washington will go ahead as planned for talks scheduled in Oman for Sunday, but after Israel's major offensive, he is doubtful that Iran will participate. US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet an Iranian delegation on June 15.

It is still not too late for Iran, President Trump said hours after he had advised Tehran to "make a deal before it is too late". Mounting pressure on Iran, President Trump had posted on his Truth Social account earlier on Friday that "Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn't know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!"

On Friday morning, the US President said he knew in advance that Israel was going to strike Iran's nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories. The President had convened his top national security advisers at Camp David on the night of June 8 for what he said were discussions that included Iran. He added that he also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran the following day.

"We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran from humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out. They can still work out a deal however, it's not too late," Trump said.

Extending his full support to Israel, President Trump told Reuters that the United States has "been very close to Israel. We're their number one ally by far". On being asked about Iran's counteroffensive, the US President said, "We'll see what happens."

In retaliation to Israel's first attack on Friday, Tehran launched 100 drones towards Tel Aviv, with the Israeli Military saying its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned Israel of a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks.

