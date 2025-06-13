Video Shows How Planes Emptied Iranian Skies During Israel's Attack

As Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure and military commanders. A time-lapse video from Flightradar24 showed the immediate impact of the Israeli air strike in the skies. It showed a total clearance of civilian air traffic over Iranian airspace.

The footage captures a rapid and dramatic shift, as commercial aircraft swiftly rerouted to avoid Israeli drones and missiles in Iranian skies, leaving the country's airspace virtually deserted in the aftermath of the strikes. The video offers a rare visual of how conflict instantly reshapes global aviation patterns.

The visuals show commercial aircraft rerouting in real-time, curving away from Iranian territory and opting for alternative corridors.

This time-lapse of air traffic over the Middle East shows how civilian airspace cleared after Israel's operation against Iran began. pic.twitter.com/aap8ilC2MI — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) June 13, 2025

The mass diversion could likely trigger a ripple effect on international aviation, with longer flight durations, potential delays and increased fuel costs for multiple carriers operating in and out of the Middle East and Asia.

'Operation Rising Lion' And Regional Fallout

The exodus of aircraft from Iranian airspace began shortly after Israel launched a series of strikes on Friday morning. Israel carried out airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirming the operation. Explosions were heard in Tehran during the strikes, which were part of what the IDF has dubbed "Operation Rising Lion".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was necessary as Iran posed a threat to "Israel's very survival."

"We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb, we also struck the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said.

Quoting an IDF spokesperson, Fox News reported that the strike was launched after Jerusalem gathered "high-quality intel" indicating "Iran is closer than ever to developing a nuke."

Iranian state television reported explosions in the capital, Tehran, and said air defence systems were operating at full capacity. However, reports of civilian casualties, including children, remain unverified. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami was among those killed.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared a state of emergency, warning of imminent retaliation from Tehran. "Following the State of Israel's pre-emptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.

Oil prices spiked as much as 6 per cent in early trading following the airstrikes, driven by fears of broader regional destabilisation.

While Iran has accused the United States of supporting Israel's action, US President Donald Trump has denied any direct involvement. Speaking to Fox News, he acknowledged being briefed ahead of the strike but reiterated Washington's position that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb.