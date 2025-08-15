Advertisement

Germany Calls On Israel To "Stop Settlement Construction" In West Bank

Berlin "strongly rejects the Israeli government's announcements on thousands of new settlements in the Israeli occupied areas of the West Bank", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Germany "strongly" objects to an Israeli plan to build thousands of new homes in the West Bank.

Germany "strongly" objects to an Israeli plan to build thousands of new homes in the West Bank, calling on the government to "stop settlement construction" in the Palestinian territory.

