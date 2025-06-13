Trump Says Israel's Strikes On Iran 'Excellent', Warns 'Lot More To Come'

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Trump praised Israel's recent attack on Iran, stating it was "excellent" and warned of more to come.

He declined to comment on potential American involvement in the strikes during an ABC News interview.

Israel's operation, named Rising Lion, targeted key nuclear and military sites across Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israel's attack on Iran has been "excellent" and warned that there was much to come, according to an interview with ABC News.

"I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," Trump was quoted as saying by an ABC reporter on X.

When ABC News asked Trump if there was American participation in the strikes, he said: "I don't want to comment on that."

On June 13th, in an operation named Rising Lion, Israel launched a sweeping attack across Iranian territory. They hit multiple high-value nuclear and military targets. The principal target of the attack was Iran's main uranium enrichment site at Natanz, where black smoke was seen billowing into the air hours after the first wave of airstrikes.

Iran has also retaliated after Israel's deadly air strikes hit multiple areas, including military and nuclear facilities, across the Islamic Republic on Friday. Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel, and it was making an effort to shoot them down.

The Iranian government has declared a state of national mourning.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement, "With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate, and it will definitely receive it."

Khamenei said that the Jewish nation would face "severe punishment" for its actions against Tehran and said, "Israel opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres."

Tehran said at least 95 people were wounded in the attacks that killed several civilians, including women and children.

"So far, 95 people were injured and taken to medical centres in 12 different provinces that were targeted," national emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state TV.

