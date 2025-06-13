Israel Strikes On Iran "Reasonable Reaction": Czech Republic

The Czech foreign minister said Friday that Israeli strikes on Iran were a reasonable response given Tehran's nuclear ambitions and support for groups seeking to destroy Israel.

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.9 million people, is a staunch supporter of Israel despite mounting criticism from western allies over its actions in war-ravaged Gaza.

Iran "is supporting so many players, including the Hezbollah and Hamas movements, with the intention to destroy the state of Israel, and also seeking a nuclear bomb," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters in Prague.

"And I see that this was a reasonable reaction from the state of Israel towards a possible threat of a nuclear bomb," he added.

"I have a great deal of understanding for, let's say, military action aimed at preventing the production of a nuclear bomb in the region," he said.

"Iran has long failed to fulfil its obligations to the international community, is building up its nuclear programme and, at the same time, uses rhetoric aimed at destroying the state of Israel," he added.

Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids on Friday, striking 100 targets including Tehran's nuclear and military sites, and killing the armed forces' chief of staff, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and top nuclear scientists.

Iran has ramped up its nuclear programme in recent years. It denies seeking a nuclear weapon.



