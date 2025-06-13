On Israeli Strikes, PM Modi "Shared India's Concerns" On Call With Netanyahu

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Prime Minister Modi spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu about the situation in Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who briefed him about the evolving situation as Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on Iran.

In a post on X, Mr Modi said, "Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

The conversation takes place in the aftermath of Israel's attacks on Iran's military and nuclear facilities. The operation also killed senior officials and scientists. The leader of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was confirmed dead. The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri was also confirmed dead by state media, apart from officials and scientists.

Earlier in the day, India's Foreign Ministry had expressed deep concern about the recent developments between Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," it said in a statement.

"Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the statement added.

The statement also advised Indian nationals to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

According to the office of Mr Netanyahu, he had spoken to several world leaders, including the German Chancellor and the French President, apart from Mr Modi. He is yet to speak with the Presidents of the United States and Russia and the British Prime Minister.

His office also added in a separate post, that the global leaders were understanding about Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation, and that he would be in contact with the said leaders in the coming days.

The IDF had said that it had launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran, and the spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said that the strikes aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

"For years, the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so. Over the past few months, intelligence has shown that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began pre-emptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate timeframe," he said.

Regarding the attacks on Iran, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel "must expect severe punishment" for the "crime" of the attack and killing its officials and scientists.

