On 79th Independence Day, Focus On 'Naya Bharat', Op Sindoor Success: 10 Points

Operation Sindoor will be the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort today. Multiple officers instrumental in the operation are on the annual military honour rolls.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am. The theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat' and the celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold New India, the government has said. But the showstopper will be Operation Sindoor -- India's strongest retaliatory action against Pakistan-backed terror bases and the following armed offensive by Islamabad -- which will find mention in the Prime Minister's address. Floral decorations celebrating the successful four-day operation that took place in May have made an appearance in parts of Delhi, its logo is on Gyan Path, the avenue at the heart of the city. The Op Sindoor logo has also been emblazoned on the Independence Day invitations and it is expected to adorn the dais. A special fly-past of helicopters will be held to honour the armed forces. Thirteen armed forces officers - nine from the Indian Air Force and four from the Army - have been awarded the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime gallantry award, for their role in Operation Sindoor. Seven top military officers have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal - a rare honour given for exceptional operational planning, coordination and execution - for their role in the seamless tri-service operation. Special preparations have been made in view of the terrorist threat from across the border. The authorities have deployed more than 40,000 paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos at 7 points and their snipers at 15 locations, Delhi Police personnel will be stationed on about 270 rooftops around the Red Fort. Tech surveillance in and around the Red Fort will include around 1,000 CCTVs cameras. The security measures have been bumped up with anti-drone system and eight air defense guns. There will be strict vigil on the roads within a 9-km radius. Kite flying has been strictly prohibited in the area. Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year. Over 1,500 people from various states and Union Territories will witness the ceremony in traditional attire.

