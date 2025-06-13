Advertisement

"Remain Vigilant": India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Iran Amid Air Strikes

Indian Embassy in Tehran advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols after Israel's strikes on Iran.

Tehran:

Indians in Iran on Friday were advised by the embassy here to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in an advisory posted on X said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."

Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

