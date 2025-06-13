Hamas Says Iran Is "Paying The Price" For Supporting Gaza And Its Resistance

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Hamas stated that Iran is facing consequences for its support of militant groups in Gaza.

The group praised Iran for its long-standing backing of the Palestinian cause during current conflicts.

Israeli strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian commanders. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Friday that Iran was "paying the price" for its longstanding support of militant groups in Gaza, following a wave of large-scale Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites.

In a statement, Hamas praised Tehran-its key strategic ally-for standing by the Palestinian cause and backing the resistance against Israel over decades, including during the current war that began in October 2023.

"Iran is today paying the price for its steadfast positions in support of Palestine and its resistance, and its adherence to its independent national decision," Hamas said.

The Israeli strikes reportedly killed several senior Iranian commanders. In response, Tehran has vowed to retaliate. Israel also claimed it was working to intercept around 100 drones launched by Iran, none of which had yet reached Israeli territory.

Later on Friday, Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida reaffirmed the group's solidarity with Iran in its confrontation with Israel.

"The Zionist enemy is delusional if it believes these treacherous strikes will weaken the resistance or stabilise the fragile foundations of its entity in the region," he said in a statement on Telegram.

"On the contrary, it continues to make successive strategic mistakes that will bring it closer to its inevitable demise, God willing."

