US On High Alert Amid Fear Of Israeli Strike On Iran's Nuclear Sites: Report

The United States is reportedly on high alert amid rising fears of a potential Israeli strike on Iran. The Trump administration fears that the Jewish state may choose to strike Iran's nuclear facilities without the consent of the United States, if ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran over the latter's nuclear program break down, according to a report by the Washington Post.

It's amid these concerns that US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will be moving US personnel out of the Middle East, especially Iran, because "it could be a dangerous place." The US State Department has also allowed some staff to leave Iraq, while the Pentagon is authorising military families to voluntarily depart US bases across the region, the Post reported.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks

The increased security comes amid Trump's dimming hopes of finalising a deal with Tehran that would restrict Iran's nuclear program, forestalling another potentially destructive military conflict in the Middle East after the Israel-Hamas war. Trump on Wednesday said the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple, they can't have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Israel's Threat

Last month, Axios reported that Israel is getting ready to quickly strike Iran if ongoing talks between the US and the Islamic Republic break down. "Bibi is waiting for the nuclear talks to collapse and for the moment Trump will be disappointed about the negotiations and open to giving him the go-ahead," the publication reported, quoting sources who used Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nickname.

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if stuttering talks over its nuclear programme fail, and in an interview with the New York Post earlier on Wednesday, said he was growing "less confident" that Tehran would agree to stop enriching uranium, a key American demand.

But, in recent months, US intelligence officials have been reportedly concerned that Tel Aviv may strike Iran's nuclear facilities without taking consent from the United States. A move like that could derail the Trump administration's delicate nuclear negotiations and prompt a retaliation from Iran on US assets in the region, the Post reported.

Tehran's Warning

Tehran has repeatedly warned that, as Israel's biggest military and political supporter, the United States would suffer consequences in the event of an Israeli strike on Iran. Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday that if Iran were subjected to strikes, it would retaliate by hitting US bases in the region.

US Cautious

Washington recently ordered all US embassies within striking distance of Iranian assets - including missions in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa - to set up emergency action committees and send cables back home about measures to mitigate risks. The State Department has reportedly also authorised voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait.

That procedure led to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision on Wednesday to update the worldwide travel advisory to reflect the latest US posture. "On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel due to heightened regional tensions," the advisory said.

The United States has a military presence across the major oil-producing region, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.