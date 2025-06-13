Warning, Caution, Worry, Outrage - Global Reactions Pour In As Israel Strikes Iran

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Israel conducted strikes on over 100 sites in Iran, targeting nuclear and military facilities.

Trump confirmed prior knowledge of the strikes, reiterating the US stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The UN urged both parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating tensions in the region. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Reactions from across the world poured in after Israel struck over 100 sites in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities. The targeted attack also saw several prominent figures, including nuclear scientists and Iran's armed forces chief of staff being killed.

The first statement came from the United States, Israel's historic ally, in which President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was aware that Israel was going to conduct strikes across Iran before they actually did. He reiterated America's red line - that "Iran simply cannot have a nuclear bomb." He added that "We are hoping to get back to the negotiating table (with Iran). We will see (what happens)." He also said that the US is "ready to defend ourselves as well as Israel if Iran retaliates." Later in the day President Trump wrote on a post on Truth Social saying "Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left."

The United Nations soon followed, urging maximum restraint. As per a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, "Both sides must show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford." Besides the statement, the spokesperson added that the UN chief was "particularly concerned" about the timing of Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, especially since it comes at a time when Washington and Tehran were negotiating a new nuclear treaty.

IRAN-BACKED GROUPS

Meanwhile. Gaza's militant organisation Hamas, which has been at war with Israel for more than 20 months, called Israel's attack on Iran a dangerous escalation. "This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region," the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group said in its statement.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, also backed by Iran, said that Tehran has the legitimate right to defend itself in the wake of Israel's attack. In a post on messaging platform Telegram, they said, "Iran has full and legitimate right to develop its nuclear programme." They also wrote that "We strongly condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirm its full and legitimate right to respond by all possible means."

CHINA'S STATEMENT

A reaction also came from China, which expressed Beijing's deep concern with increasing hostilities in Asia. "The Chinese side is deeply worried about the severe consequences that such actions might bring," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, urging "relevant parties to take actions that promote regional peace and stability and to avoid further escalation of tensions."

THE MEDIATORS

Gaza talks mediator Qatar also stepped in, condemning the strikes by Israel. In a statement the Qatari foreign ministry expressed its "strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack." It added that the "dangerous escalation threatens security and stability of the region and hinders efforts to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions."

Oman, which has been the US-Iran nuclear talks facilitator described Friday's Israeli strikes as a dangerous approach in wanting the dissuade Iran over its atomic ambitions. Oman said it "calls on the international community to adopt a clear and firm position to put an end to this dangerous approach, which threatens to rule out diplomatic solutions and jeopardise the security and stability of the region".

THE WESTERN FRONT

France, a key western ally, has called on both sides for immediate restraint. "We call on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could undermine regional stability," France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

UK, another western ally, said that the tensions between Israel and Iran needs to be tackled effectively and immediately. In a statement released by his office, British PM Keir Starmer said, "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region."

THE MIDDLE-EAST NEIGHBOURHOOD

Suggesting that Friday's strikes may become grounds for further conflict in the Middle East, Turkey's foreign ministry said, "Israel must put an immediate end to its aggressive actions that could lead to further conflicts."

Staying clear of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Jordan made it clear in a statement to news agency AFP that "Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict."

