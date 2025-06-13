Tehran Warns Israel Of "Bitter, Painful" Fate After Attacks On Iran

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Iran has vowed to respond strongly to Israel's air strikes that targeted military and nuclear sites.

Iran has vowed a "strong response" after Israel's deadly air strikes hit multiple areas, including military and nuclear facilities, across the Islamic Republic on Friday. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences for the attacks that killed two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists in Iran.

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate, and it will definitely receive it," Khamenei said in a statement.

Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, and Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid were killed after Israel targeted multiple locations in Israel, the state television reported. Tasnim news agency also reported that nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi "were targeted and martyred".

Khamenei said that the Jewish nation would face "severe punishment" for its actions against Tehran and said, "Israel opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres."

Iran's "Legitimate Right" To Respond

Tehran said that it has a "legal and legitimate right" to respond to Israel's deadly attacks. In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, "Responding to this aggression is Iran's legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

Iran's armed forces "will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation with all their might," the statement added.

Iran's Army Vows Revenge

Iran's armed forces pledged to give a "strong response" to Israel's deadly Israeli air strikes that hit multiple areas across the country on Friday, including nuclear facilities.

"The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack," said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces, adding that Israel "will pay a heavy price and should await a strong response from the Iranian armed forces."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also vowed revenge after the killing of its chief, Hossein Salami. The attacks "will not remain unanswered and (Israel) must await harsh and regrettable revenge", said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a statement read on state TV.

"US Responsible"

Tehran said the United States would be "responsible for the consequences" of Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic.

"The Zionist regime's aggressive actions against Iran cannot have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the United States," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the US was "responsible for the dangerous impact and consequences of the Zionist regime's adventurism".