Israel Confirms Major Strike On Iran's Air Defence System In Western Region

The IAEA confirmed the Natanz nuclear facility was among the locations hit during the operation.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday released footage showing how the country struck Iran's air defence system in its western region.

The Israeli Air Force jets, guided by precise intelligence, targeted nuclear facilities, military commanders, and soldiers, destroying dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers, according to a statement by the country's War Room on social media platform X.

It further said that Israel was carrying out repeated military actions to degrade not only Iran's defence systems but also its proxies across the region.

Where Did The Strikes Happen?

The explosions happened after Israel's military said it had struck "dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran".

Along with the the targets on nuclear sites, multiple strikes were reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the Natanz site had been hit.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Israel intercepted around 100 drones that Iran launched towards Israeli territory as a form of retaliation. "These strikes expand the Israeli Air Force's freedom of aerial operations," the statement added.

"Most of the drones launched by Iran toward Israel were intercepted. The rest likely crashed," Israeli sources told multiple media outlets.

The clip shared by War Room showed Israeli fighter jets attacking Iran's Natanz nuclear site earlier on Friday. This was one of the key locations where Iran worked on its nuclear programme.

An IDF spokesperson also confirmed that their Air Force fighter jets destroyed ballistic missiles directly aimed at Israel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami was killed in the attack on the IRGC headquarters. There were also reports of several children dying in the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli attack was launched to protect the country from Iran's threat. The operation was meant to stop serious threats from Iran but it would take several days to do this, reported The Guardian.

He said, "We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme."